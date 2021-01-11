'The Bachelor' Contestant Sarah Trott Is a Caregiver for Her Dad

'The Bachelor' Contestant Sarah Trott Is a Caregiver for Her DadBy Shannon Raphael
Though viewers weren't fully acquainted with Matt James before he became the lead on Season 25 of The Bachelor, he's quickly gaining a lot of supporters. Many are hoping that he was successful in finding love, and that he'll leave the season as an engaged man.
While some of Matt's suitors got the viewers' attention for the wrong reasons (hello, "Queen" Victoria Larson), others like Sarah Trott and Abigail Heringer have already become fan favorites.
Abigail's open discussion about her cochlear implants got Matt's first impression rose, while Sarah's pre-limo entrance video revealed that she is currently taking care of her dad.
What happened to Sarah Trott's dad? She discussed what motivated her to move home and care for him.
What happened to Sarah Trott's dad?
The 24-year-old California native is one of the women vying for Matt's heart, and she's also set to open up about her family life on the show.
In order for Matt to get to know her, Sarah will discuss her father's ongoing battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
Those with ALS experience a progressive breakdown of the nervous system, which affects nerve cells in the spinal cord and in the brain. There is currently no cure for ALS.
During the premiere for Matt's season, the broadcast journalist shared that her father, Tom Trott, was diagnosed with ALS five years before she went on the show.
"Taking a step back to move home and be a caregiver was the best decision I ever could have made. My dad has ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease. I was 19 when we got that diagnosis, and it was completely shocking. How do you wrap your head around that? Your dad has a terminal illness. Fortunately, he's still alive, and he's still in good spirits," Sarah said on the show, before referring to her parents as "amazing role models."
Sarah has not recently shared an update about how her dad is doing, but she did honor him in an Instagram post for Father's Day in 2020.
In her caption, Sarah thanked Tom for raising her, and for showing her what a supportive husband and father looks like. She then remarked about his "positive mindset" in the face of adversity.
"Your battle with ALS has been a tough one but your optimism and resilience radiates greater than this disease. You have taught us all how to be grateful and not angry. To be an inspiration and light when the easy option would be the opposite. Although there's no cure, you have shown us all you can surpass this disease by having a positive mindset. You are the strongest, kindest and most selfless person I know," she concluded. "Thank you for being my dad, my mentor and my biggest fan..."
What is Sarah Trott's job now?
As Sarah shared on The Bachelor, she had been working as a TV news journalist in Palm Springs, Calif. before she decided to dedicate her full-time attention to her dad.
In addition to helping her family through her father's condition, Sarah has also developed ideas about linking other caregivers together.
Following her first appearance on The Bachelor, Sarah used her growing platform to start a support network on Facebook for caregivers. While announcing the group on Instagram, Sarah discussed how her dad handled his diagnosis and illness.
"My dad, Tom, is the strongest man I know. He's tackling ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease with such incredible resiliency, positivity and faith. He's been an inspiration to me, our family, friends, doctors, our community and even to strangers who meet him and are surprised to see how someone who has lost so much can still offer a bright smile, endless optimism and his charming sense of humor," she wrote.
"The way I now view challenges or daily struggles has completely shifted thanks to this man," she continued. "We are truly blessed to have such an amazing support system around us. Thank you to everyone who has supported my dad and our family, in spirit and with your donations to find a cure."
Aside from raising awareness for ALS, Sarah has a blog called From Here to Where. She chronicles the difficulties of attempting to navigate her 20s, while also dealing with the severity of her father's health issues.
Sarah also has a podcast with the same name, and she's done modeling work.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.