'The Bachelor' Contestant Sarah Trott Is a Caregiver for Her Dad

Though viewers weren't fully acquainted with Matt James before he became the lead on Season 25 of The Bachelor , he's quickly gaining a lot of supporters. Many are hoping that he was successful in finding love, and that he'll leave the season as an engaged man.

What happened to Sarah Trott's dad? She discussed what motivated her to move home and care for him.

Abigail's open discussion about her cochlear implants got Matt's first impression rose, while Sarah's pre-limo entrance video revealed that she is currently taking care of her dad.

While some of Matt's suitors got the viewers' attention for the wrong reasons (hello, "Queen" Victoria Larson), others like Sarah Trott and Abigail Heringer have already become fan favorites.

What happened to Sarah Trott's dad?

The 24-year-old California native is one of the women vying for Matt's heart, and she's also set to open up about her family life on the show. In order for Matt to get to know her, Sarah will discuss her father's ongoing battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Those with ALS experience a progressive breakdown of the nervous system, which affects nerve cells in the spinal cord and in the brain. There is currently no cure for ALS. During the premiere for Matt's season, the broadcast journalist shared that her father, Tom Trott, was diagnosed with ALS five years before she went on the show.

"Taking a step back to move home and be a caregiver was the best decision I ever could have made. My dad has ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease. I was 19 when we got that diagnosis, and it was completely shocking. How do you wrap your head around that? Your dad has a terminal illness. Fortunately, he's still alive, and he's still in good spirits," Sarah said on the show, before referring to her parents as "amazing role models."

Source: Instagram

Sarah has not recently shared an update about how her dad is doing, but she did honor him in an Instagram post for Father's Day in 2020. In her caption, Sarah thanked Tom for raising her, and for showing her what a supportive husband and father looks like. She then remarked about his "positive mindset" in the face of adversity.

"Your battle with ALS has been a tough one but your optimism and resilience radiates greater than this disease. You have taught us all how to be grateful and not angry. To be an inspiration and light when the easy option would be the opposite. Although there's no cure, you have shown us all you can surpass this disease by having a positive mindset. You are the strongest, kindest and most selfless person I know," she concluded. "Thank you for being my dad, my mentor and my biggest fan..."