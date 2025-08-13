How Did We Miss This? Is Kevin O'Leary — 'Shark Tank's' "Mr. Wonderful" — an Actor?! Kevin is a businessman, but it seems like he's dreaming of Hollywood. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 13 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Most people know Shark Tank host Kevin O'Leary best as "Mr. Wonderful." He has a very recognizable style, look, and personality, and he can be as generous as he often is abrasive. A shrewd businessman, Kevin's fame comes mostly from his investment know-how and business acumen.

However, 2025 came with the eyebrow-raising news that Kevin was appearing in a film from the popular studio A24. So is he an actor? Here's what we know about the surprising answer to that question.

Is 'Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary an actor? Not exactly.

You might think the answer is an easy, "no," but you'd be wrong. If you check his TV Guide biography and film credits, there are actually several movie or television projects listed with Kevin's credit: Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Grace and Frankie, Dr. Ken, The Neighbors, and, of course, Shark Tank.

However, it's not uncommon for Kevin to portray himself, or to make a bit appearance. So while he could conceivably be called an actor up until now, it certainly has not been his primary career. At least, until 2025. It would seem that things have changed for Mr. Wonderful, and he's now becoming a Hollywood staple. Because there's one film we left off the above list that has generated some serious buzz: A24's Marty Supreme.

Kevin's appearance in 'Marty Supreme' proved he's still the top shark.

Marty Supreme, starring Hollywood hunk Timothée Chalamet, will be released on Christmas in 2025. The film promises to be about Marty, with the tag line declaring him to be, "A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness." A trailer for the film launched on Aug. 12, 2025, and it immediately generated some shocked commentary after people recognized Mr. Wonderful himself in the film.

The film, which has been dramatized for entertainment's sake, tells a version of the real life of Marty Reisman, a ping pong player who became a star after beginning his career in New York City in the 1940s. Marty was also a hustler, playing for bets before becoming known as the "wizard of table tennis."

But Kevin isn't just in the movie: He's billed in the fourth slot, which means that he likely has a major role in the film. This marks the first time that Kevin will put his real acting chops on display, making it an interesting experience for Mr. Wonderful fans.

A24 has been known to push the envelope before, and has weathered criticism for projects like Hereditary and Hazbin Hotel. But Kevin's inclusion in the film seems likely to be a popular move. After all, everyone wants to see how he can channel his intense Shark skills on the big screen.