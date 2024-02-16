Home > Television > Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful Is Known for Wearing at Least Two Watches at All Times The only thing that Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful is known for other than 'Shark Tank' is his collection of watches. He likes to flex his wealth. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When you're trying to launch your product or business, you may think of Shark Tank. The long-running reality series features a panel of investors, better known as "sharks," who bear witness to eccentric and outlandish business presentations from prospective entrepreneurs to see if they're willing to invest in whatever it is they're pitching. As such, the sharks are known for being affluent business people in their own right and put forward their own wealth toward these fresh upstarts.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the most prominent of the sharks is Kevin O'Leary, better known by his nickname "Mr. Wonderful." He's one of the harshest critics on the show and is quick to lambast a new product or business venture if he truly doesn't see value in it. That said, Kevin may have some idea of what he's talking about. He made a fortune after selling his co-founded SoftKey tech company to Mattel for $4.2 billion. He isn't afraid to flex that wealth, especially when it comes to always wearing two watches.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Mr. Wonderful wear so many watches? Let's break it down.

As a significantly wealthy man, Mr. Wonderful isn't necessarily the most humble with his fortune. He tends to flex his wealth and many have noticed that he wears at least two watches on his wrist at all times, sometimes as many as three. Naturally, these watches aren't cheap either. Reportedly, he has been seen wearing expertly crafted watches that sell for upwards of $61,000. In an interview with CNBC, Kevin admitted to having an even larger collection at home.

According to Kevin, he cycles through the watches every day. He'll even switch watches between morning, noon, and night on a given day. Given that just one of his watches is already over $61,000, it stands to reason that the rest of his watches boast a similar price tag. "Even now, I can't get through all of them anymore," Kevin admitted to CNBC. "I have too many."

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, Kevin explained why he enjoys wearing his watches so much and so often. He doesn't use his watches to necessarily tell time. Instead, Kevin touts himself as a fan of the art and craftsmanship that watchmakers put into designing and making their watches.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin explained in his interview, "If you wanna be a watchmaker, you have to start in your teens. You have to dedicate your life to it. To become a master watchmaker [is] a lifetime ambition. I support those artists by buying their watches." According to Kevin, these expensive watches will also increase in value over time.