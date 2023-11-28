Home > Television > Shark Tank Mark Cuban Is Leaving 'Shark Tank' After 16 Seasons to Spend Time With Family Mark Cuban announced that he will be leaving 'Shark Tank' after the show's 16th season, leading many fans to wonder why he's leaving. By Joseph Allen Nov. 28 2023, Published 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As one of the most successful reality shows of the 21st century, Shark Tank has also gone a long way toward raising the profiles of the investors who sit on the show's panel. Among those investors is Mark Cuban, a billionaire who also owns the Dallas Mavericks.

During his appearance on the podcast All the Smoke, Mark told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about his time on the show. “This is our 15th year. Next year, 16th year, is going to be my last year," he said. Now, many want to better understand why Mark is leaving the show.

Why did Mark Cuban leave 'Shark Tank?'

When Mark broke the news on the podcast, he added that he felt it was "time" to leave, and talked more about what it was like to be on the show for more than a decade. “I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained a generation of entrepreneurs, multiple generations of entrepreneurs, that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids,” he said.

“That’s what happens, right? Now we’ve got people coming on [saying], ‘I watched you when I was 10 years old,’" he continued. Although Mark didn't add much more detail on the podcast about why he had decided to leave, he did provide some additional detail when he confirmed his departure to The Hollywood Reporter. In an email to the publication, Mark explained that his departure had nothing to do with his feelings about the show.

“I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own,” he explained. “Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world.” Mark will actually leave the show in 2025, after the 16th season is done, so fans of the show still have some time to get used to the idea of him leaving the show.

