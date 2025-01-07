Kevin O'Leary's Net Worth Would Not Be Nearly Enough to Purchase TikTok The 'Shark Tank' millionaire is on the show for a reason. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 7 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you've ever seen an episode of Shark Tank, you likely know that Kevin O'Leary is often the most controversial and, let's face it, mean investor on the panel. Even so, he got there because of his success, and now, he's floating the idea that he could buy TikTok before the company gets banned in the U.S.

Because so many TikTok fans are desperate for a savior, they are looking to Kevin O'Leary, a man who does not exactly give off big "savior" energy. Can Kevin even buy TikTok, though? Here's what we know about his net worth.



What is Kevin O'Leary's net worth?

Kevin apparently has an estimated net worth of $400 million, a substantial sum that he's accumulated through careful investment and business ventures. Kevin made his initial fortune as a co-founder of the software company SoftKey International, and then used the money he made there to invest in other profitable companies, including Talbott Teas and GrooveBook. Of course, it doesn't hurt that he's also parlayed his success into various TV gigs.

Is Kevin O'Leary buying TikTok?

Kevin O'Leary's net worth would not be nearly enough to cover the cost of TikTok on its own, but it seems that he might have come up with a plan to purchase the U.S. piece of the company in order to avoid a ban. At least, that's what he says. During an appearance on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, Kevin said that he was nearing a deal for the purchase, but it would have to be approved by Donald Trump.

I’m excited to share that I’m partnering with Frank McCourt and the visionary team at @pro_jectliberty to lead The People’s Bid for TikTok!



This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets. It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users.… pic.twitter.com/kzxk5RfEgY — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 6, 2025 Source: Twitter/@kevinolearytv

“Trump will be who we have to work with to close the deal in the months ahead. So I wanted to let him know, as well as others in his cabinet, that we’re doing this, and we’re going to need their help," he said during the interview. In a post on Twitter, Kevin added that Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Dodgers, would be partnering with him on the deal.

“This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets. It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users. It’s about empowering creators and small businesses. And it’s about building a platform that prioritizes PEOPLE over algorithms,” he wrote on Twitter.