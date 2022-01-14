Here's How Much the 'Shark Tank' Sharks Are Paid to Appear on the Series

According to the emails, Mark was set to earn $30,000 per episode for Season 5; $31,200 for Season 6; and $32,488 for Season 7. That puts his direct earnings from appearing on the show at a total of $870,000 for Season 5; $904,800 for Season 6; and $942,152 for Season 7.

The publication also stated that 2014’s TV Guide annual industry report revealed that Mark’s fellow Shark, Kevin O’Leary, was making around $30,000 per episode at the time.