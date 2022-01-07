Beyond Cameo, Candi Lets You Talk to Your Favorite Celebrity — Will The Sharks Be Into It?

Insert Candi, the new website which gives you up to five Zoom minutes with the celeb of your choice. Instead of being at the mercy of whatever the personalized video says, you can now have a real conversation with a famous person you love. The founders of Candi have taken the website as far as it can go, so they've brought it to Shark Tank and special guest, comedian Kevin Hart, to grow their business. Did Candi get any bites? Let's check in with them.