'The Nevers' Is Basically a Victorian Version of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Surprisingly, The Nevers is not based on a book series or even a standalone novel. And, contrary to what some have assumed, it's not based on a comic book, either. Joss Whedon created the series himself, and it seems like working in TV has been his main passion all along. Since Buffy, he has gone on to work on movies like Justice League and The Avengers, but told Metro in May 2020 that one specific episode of Buffy is still his best work.

"I think ["The Body"] is probably the best thing I've done and the best thing I will ever do," he said, referring to an episode of the series in which Buffy finds her mother dead in their living room. "And I'm OK with that. You know, there are worse epitaphs."

Like The Nevers, Buffy wasn't based on a book, but it did spawn dozens of comic-book renditions, so fans might come to hope the same for the HBO series.