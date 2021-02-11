HBO Has Confirmed Their Casting Picks for Joel and Ellie in 'The Last of Us' TV Series

PlayStation gamers know and love the heartbreaking story that is The Last of Us. With its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, making waves after it hit shelves, fans have experienced the full saga in this award-winning, zombie-filled video game universe.

The TV series adaptation was announced for HBO before the franchise's second installment was released, but the show's creators are promising production will be starting as soon as possible. Who will be cast in The Last of Us show?