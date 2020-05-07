The Latest 'The Last of Us Part II' Footage Revealed New Story Details

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment finally debuted the launch trailer for The Last of Us Part II , and it was rife with several intriguing story details that fans had been curious about ever since a series of devastating leaks hit the internet. The trailer, first teased on Tuesday, May 5, is a preview of protagonist Ellie's revenge-fueled warpath after something unthinkable happens to her. It may be difficult to tell from the trailer so far, but there's going to be an interesting narrative.

The new trailer is heavily focused on the game's story instead of showing off elements of gameplay. Both Ellie and Joel are at the center of the action, with an important look at the way things have changed for both of them ever since The Last of Us drew to a close. Interestingly enough, there's evidence that there could be a series of flashbacks to the original game. Here's what we know from the new footage about The Last of Us Part II's story so far, and some other details we can fill in.