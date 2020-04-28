Massive 'The Last of Us Part 2' Leaks Prompt New Release Date

If you've been waiting for the hotly-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us from Naughty Dog, you may want to stay off of social media for the time being. Several alleged story spoilers, videos, and images from the game were posted online on Sunday (April 26), and now the developer is working to pick up the pieces through the devastating fallout. The very same game had previously been slated for release on May 29 (already delayed once), but had been pushed back once more earlier in April 2020.

Ever since a massive amount of clips and additional content began making an appearance online, players who had been looking forward to the game have been exposed to spoilers that have been potentially ruining the game for them. As such, the game was given a new release date and players have been doing their best to avoid the spoilers dotting the internet. Here's what you need to know about getting away from The Last of Us Part 2 spoilers running rampant on the internet right now.

"As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part 2 will arrive on June 19," read the official blog . That's certainly much sooner than anyone anticipated.

A post via the Official PlayStation Blog made the announcement today that Naughty Dog's upcoming sequel had been dated for release, but whether it had anything to do with the leaks over the weekend is anyone's guess.

Here's how to avoid 'The Last of Us Part 2' leaks.

There's no real way to completely guarantee you'll not come across any spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2, but there are precautions you can take. First off, you may want to grab special extension for your Firefox or Chrome browser. It's called Spoiler Protection 2.0, and it works much in the same way that muting words on Twitter does. Download it and add it to your browser, then click on Spoilers, and type in phrases related to the game, such as the title, the names of characters, and more.

Those terms and related images will then be redacted from your internet browsing. That way, you won't see anything you don't want to – or, at least, a heavily edited version of what you don't want to see. You should apply these same terms to your Twitter feed and cover all of the related terms to the game just in case. Avoid major threads discussing the game. You never know when trolls are going to be trying to ruin your experience and the game you've been waiting for.

This situation isn't just affecting fans, though. The Last of Us Part 2's director Neil Druckmann took to Twitter with a brief but sad message about the leaks addressed to fans. "Heartbroken for the team. Heartbroken for our fans. We’re still incredibly excited to get the game into your hands."

Heartbroken for the team. Heartbroken for our fans. We’re still incredibly excited to get the game into your hands. ❤️ https://t.co/QWKLU6I6Q3 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 27, 2020

Naughty Dog also shared a statement on Twitter, asking others not to spoil what they had seen of the game online with others. The developer promised that "the final experience will be worth it."

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020