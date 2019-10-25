'The Last of Us Part II' Was Delayed — Here's When You Can Expect to Play It

Fans of The Last of Us video game have been anxiously waiting for the sequel to the beloved storyline, and we thought that the wait was almost over. The trailer for the game was recently released to much praise from fans, and the expected release date was announced. But Naughty Dog, the development company for the game, announced that they would need to postpone the release date. Here's everything we know about the delay in the game's production.

The Last of Us Part II is delayed — it won't be released until May 2020. In a statement posted to the PlayStation website by Naughty Dog, the developers announced that the game would not be released until May 29, 2020. "I know. It was just about a month ago when we had our big blowout for the game, letting media play over two hours of it along with debuting our new story trailer and revealing the release date," The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann wrote in the statement.

"It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality," he continued. "At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team."

In the original trailer for the long-awaited game, it was announced that The Last of Us Part II would be released on February 21, 2020. Now, the game release has been delayed three more months. While this is frustrating to many fans, this is likely to prevent disappointment in the game's performance once released. The first Last of Us game was released in 2013, and the sequel was announced in 2016. This seven-year gap in the series has left fans anticipating this game for a while.

Source: YouTube

Trailers for The Last of Us Part II offer a new storyline for Ellie, one of the beloved main characters from the original game. The trailer gave us a heartfelt scene with her before showing off the more advanced monsters and gameplay players can expect to see in this new storyline. While the previous game came to a clear end, offering closure for all of the players, it didn't have a clear continuation for a second game — but that didn't stop the developers from expanding the franchise.