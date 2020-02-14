'The Last of Us Part 2' Ellie Edition Is Coming Back in Stock

Naughty Dog's hotly-anticipated The Last of Us Part 2 is headed to PlayStation 4 on May 29, and fans around the world couldn't be more excited to get their hands on it. When the game launches, it'll be out alongside a very special collector's version of the game: The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition. It was announced last September in 2019, but has since sold out. Luckily, there's great news in store for fans: It's available again now in limited quantities once more across various retailers!

Of course, if you want to get your hands on one of the collections, you'll have to make sure you do it quickly. While the first wave went out of stock, there have been a few more of them popping up sporadically across the various retailers at which you can find the product. The PlayStation team has been working closely with Naughty Dog, according to its announcement, to bring more to the public. Don't want to miss out? Here's everything you need to know.