This 'Shark Tank' Entrepreneur Wants to Revolutionize the Way We Take Selfies

Husband and wife duo Hans and Lydia Dose started their company in the same way that many successful entrepreneurs do — in a garage. Tenikle, a tripod with tentacle-like suction cups, is designed for content creators and novice photographers alike.

Since the product’s release, Tenikle has caught fire online. But will Hans's pitch be enough to land a shark? Here’s an update on Tenikle after their Shark Tank appearance.