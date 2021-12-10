Are the Investments on ABC's 'Shark Tank' Real, or Are We Just Bait?

While reality shows like House Hunters have proven to be highly staged and scripted, the Emmy-winning Shark Tank isn't one of them. “It’s our money, it’s all real,” Mark Cuban — co-founder of Broadcast.com and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks — told Yahoo Finance in 2019.

“They just bring in deal after deal after deal. We know nothing about them,” he explained. “They’ll say, this is Joe and Sally, and this is the name of their business. And they’ll walk in and give their pitch.”