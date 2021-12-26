This 'Avengers' Star Made a Hilarious Cameo in the New Netflix Film 'Don't Look Up'

The actor, named Devin Peters, is asked in an interview how he feels about Hollywood's support for the "look up movement." The "look up movement" encourages citizens of the world to "look up" and view the very real comet rocketing toward Earth, in opposition to the "don't look up" slogan pushed by President Orlean. In response, Devin points to a pin on his jacket lapel with arrows pointing up and down, then says, "As a country, we need to stop arguing and virtue-signaling and just get along."