'Don't Look Up' Is a Comedy-Drama Film That Hits a Little Too Close to Home

'Don't Look Up' Is a Comedy-Drama Film That Hits a Little Too Close to HomeBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 24 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Every now and again, movie lovers come across films that make them second-guess whether or not they're based on true events. From the 2019 hit film Hustlers, the 2006 tear-jerker The Pursuit of Happyness, and more, the possibilities are truly endless. Comedy-drama Don’t Look Up is the newest film added to the list.
With the storyline in mind, you can’t blame people for questioning whether or not the sequence of events in the film is purely factual. After all, the idea of a gigantic comet heading towards planet Earth easily seems plausible. But the question still remains: Is Don’t Look Up based on a true story? Here’s what we know.
‘Don’t Look Up’ is not based on a true story — thank goodness.
It’s safe to say that we can all breathe a bit more easily. According to Looper, Don’t Look Up is not based on a true story. For folks that get anxiety thinking about possible life-changing events, there is no need to fret.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Don’t Look Up is the newest film in the comedy-drama genre. With a storyline that focuses on astronomers, this group just so happens to discover a large celestial body that has Earth in its sights.
However, for those who have tuned into the trailer, they likely believe that this story is true since it reads: “Based on real events that haven’t happened.” With that in mind, there is no need to worry about anything. Promise!
The ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer sets the tone for a ton of laughs and moments of fear.
It’s always great when movies give viewers a range of emotions. And judging by the Don’t Look Up trailer, viewers are in for a glorious treat.
Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) speak with White House representatives about the comet. However, it appears that the government is refusing to take them seriously. So, they decide to take matters into their own hands.
The pair appears on a news broadcast to inform the public about the comet, but they are taken as a joke. Dr.Randall and Kate then decide to go on the road to get the information out there. From setting up news conferences to utilizing social media, it appears that the pair finally has the attention needed to get their message across.
Once the White House representatives finally look into the matter, they discover that the comet is made of “$30 trillion dollars worth of material.” However, that tidbit of news is enough for the group to make a joke out of the matter.
However, despite their efforts, the comet appears to be moving closer and closer to Earth. With a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi, and Jonah Hill, viewers can prepare to take in many laughs while also questioning if this is something that can actually take place.
When is the release date for ‘Don’t Look Up?’
For moviegoers that can’t wait to watch the film, you’re in luck. Per Looper, Don’t Look Up is already in select theaters. And for those that would much rather stream the movie, it’s set to hit Netflix on Dec. 24, 2021. In other words, it’s the perfect pre-Christmas treat to watch with your loved ones.
