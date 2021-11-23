Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Still Together? He's Missing From the Family Holiday Card

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Still Together? He's Missing From the Family Holiday CardBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 23 2021, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
The relationship between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott has been filled with its fair share of ups and downs over the years. She rose to fame in the '90s on Beverly Hills, 90210, a show focused on attractive, wealthy teenagers living in California.
Dean has acted in a handful of projects himself, but the most notable project the couple starred in together was their reality TV show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. It ran from 2007 to 2012 before its cancellation. These days, people are wondering if the couple is still together.
Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott still together?
People are questioning the relationship between Dean and Tori because he is noticeably absent from their 2021 family Christmas card. Tori happily posed with all five of her children: Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean. She posted the shot to Instagram, writing, “Happy holidays … With love, from our farm to your family home! XOXO, Tori and family."
The precious family photo includes their chicken, pig, and two of their goats … but no Dean. Divorce rumors quickly started to spread as soon as fans laid eyes on the photo. She was quick to clear the air by responding to some of the aggressive comments on her page.
She wrote, “Fact: @ImDeanMcDermott was filming his new feature film in Canada." If he was indeed simply busy working out of town, that’s definitely a valid excuse for his absence in the family photo!
Have there been other divorce rumors about the couple?
Dean missing their latest Christmas photo for work isn’t the first time the couple has been slammed with questions about a possible divorce. In March 2021, Tori was spotted by the paparazzi without her wedding ring and it caused quite the stir. At the time, Tori and Dean both refused to comment on any speculation but months later, he finally spoke up.
According to E!, he said, “It’s just weird that people need to know. 'What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?” Health scares, financial difficulties, and cheating scandals have plagued the couple in the media for quite some time though. In 2013, it was revealed that Dean had an affair with another woman behind Tori's back.
They worked through their issues of his infidelity in their lifetime series called True Tori. According to Us Weekly in 2019, she revealed that things were better for the couple saying, “We communicate now. I have a voice. He probably hears too much of it but he [is so] good at listening. Women like to talk and over-explain."
For those who don’t remember the origin story of Tori and Dean, they were both actually married to other people when they met for the first time in 2005. Fast forward to 2021 and different levels of drama have continually surrounded their relationship since then. From what the public can tell at this time, it appears the couple is still married.