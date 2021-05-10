Tori Spelling's Five Kids Didn't Recognize Her When They Watched 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

The actress embarked on a relationship with Dean McDermott in 2005, while they were both married to other people. The two ended up divorcing their respective spouses in 2006, which was the same year that they tied the knot.

While viewers rooted for her character, Donna Martin, to end up with David Silver ( Brian Austin Green ) on Beverly Hills, 90210 , Tori Spelling 's real love life has polarized her fans over the years.

Keep reading for a refresher on their family life, and to find out if Tori and Dean are still together.

In the years that followed, Dean and Tori welcomed five kids together. However, their marital ups and downs and Dean's 2013 cheating scandal played out in front of the cameras as the couple filmed several reality shows.

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have five kids together.

Before Dean met Tori, he was married to actress and TV chef Mary Jo Eustace. The couple wed in 1993, and they had a son named Jack Montgomery McDermott in 1998 before divorcing. Mary Jo and Dean were in the process of adopting a daughter named Lola together when they split. The What's for Dinner co-host proceeded with the adoption by herself. Prior to her union with Dean, Tori had been married Charlie Shanian. The two did not have any children together before their split.

Less than a year after Dean and Tori swapped vows in Fiji in March of 2006, they welcomed a son named Liam Aaron. Their first daughter, Stella Doreen, was born in the summer of 2008. Their second daughter, Hattie Margaret, followed in October of 2011. Just 10 months after Hattie's birth, the 9021OMG podcast host gave birth to her fourth child and her second son, Finn Davey. Tori had a difficult pregnancy with Finn, and she spent time in the hospital before and after he arrived.

When Finn was three months old, Us Weekly broke a story that Dean had been cheating on his wife. The couple featured their marital issues and their journey to reconcile after infidelity on the Lifetime reality series, True Tori. The four kids were featured on the show before it was axed in 2014. Though they were successful in saving their marriage, Tori and Dean soon faced financial issues. In 2016, it was revealed that the duo had an outstanding credit card bill for $39,000.

As they were dealing with the fallout from their money woes, the couple had their fifth and final child together. Their son, Beau Dean, arrived in March of 2017. Though Tori's kids were born long after her iconic role on Beverly Hills, 90210 came to an end, they have seen her work on the show. However, they didn't exactly recognize that they were watching their mom in action.

"I put scenes on for my kids when they were a little bit younger," Tori told Us Weekly in November of 2020. "And the crazy thing is they looked at it and they were like, 'Oh, there's Jennie [Garth]!' And I was like, 'OK, do you see Mom?' And they're like, 'There's Ian [Zering]!' and they couldn't find me." Tori wasn't fazed by her kids' reaction to the teen drama, but she has been dealing with the continual scrutiny regarding her marital status.