Jennie Garth Reveals What Kelly Taylor Storyline She'd Cut From 'Beverly Hills, 90210' (EXCLUSIVE)

In the '90s, Beverly Hills, 90210 was the hottest show on television.

Fans couldn't get enough of Dylan, Brenda, and Kelly's ongoing love triangle, Brandon's unwavering morality (and charming good looks), Donna and David's romance, and the angsty teen storylines that unfolded within the parameters of the most iconic zip code.

Thirty years later, 90210 continues to have a legion of die-hard fans who still want to know the juicy behind-the-scenes details that happened on and off-set between the OG cast members.