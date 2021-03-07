This Is Really Why These Popular TV Show Characters Were Written Off

Mandy Patinkin was the original bad guy profiler for Criminal Minds, and early on in the show's third season, he was just...gone. Joe Mantegna had stepped in to take over profiling duties and fans of the show were left scratching their heads wondering just why Mandy left the program.

As it turns out, it had to do with his "soul". Mandy asked for the network to end his contract after he didn't show up for a table read.