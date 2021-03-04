'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Should Leave OG Fans Very, Very Happy

This doofus has given us so much: boundless seasons of stellar entertainment for adults and kids, many quality memes, and two feature films! When word first broke out about Sponge on the Run, folks were stoked to check out the new, CGI animated feature in theaters for some time now, but the movie kept on getting pushed back, and it wasn't just because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If it feels like you've been waiting for this flick to arrive since forever, that's because it was first slated for a wide theatrical release on Feb. 9, 2019, which is over two full years ago as of this writing. So why wasn't the flick released then? While no official reason has been given, when this occurs, studios usually don't want to go up against competing flicks at the box office.

This might have been the reason Sponge on the Run was then set for an August 2, 2019 debut but pushed yet again to a much later date: July 31, 2020. Then, it was then moved up a couple of weeks to July 17 of the same year, and then moved up a few more weeks to May 22.

But then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and most major picture releases were put on hold, including Sponge on the Run.