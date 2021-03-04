This MTV 'Real World' Star's Bad Behavior Didn't End on the Show

While MTV's smash hit The Real World: San Francisco didn't invent the idea of reality TV, it certainly cemented reality TV in pop culture history. Fans of The Real World have been discussing what the former cast members are doing nearly 30 years after the show. Cast member David "Puck" Rainey was notorious for antagonizing his housemates, but what happened to him?

Puck's conflict with housemate Pedro Zamora resulted in Pedro threatening to move out, with the other housemates insisting Puck was evicted instead. Accusations of homophobia and general disparagement of Pedro's role as an AIDS educator only furthered Puck's role as "Roommate You Love to Hate" (according to the 2008 Real World Awards Bash ).

📺MTV Primetime, August 25, 1994: — On ‘The Real World: San Francisco,’ the cast votes to evict Puck from the house following Puck’s abusive behavior toward Pedro pic.twitter.com/hydI1Ki3r3

Puck was known significantly as the most divisive cast member, and even his appearance on the premiere was loaded with tension after he was picked up by the police for a traffic incident. In addition to this, he consistently engaged in conflicts with his cast members, including his lack of consideration for others, hygiene issues, and perhaps the most disturbing, harassment of a housemate who had AIDS.

For those unfamiliar with The Real World, the basic plot of the show is pretty similar to most reality television premises today. The Real World started in 1992 and packed a group of 20-somethings into an apartment in New York City. The second season focused on young people in Los Angeles. The third season was where MTV hit their sweet spot, and the show was focused on cast members living in San Francisco.

What is Puck up to now?

Unfortunately, even post The Real World, Puck was getting in trouble with the law. He has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and child endangerment, pled no contest to battery and felony possession of ammunition, and in 2012, was arrested for stalking a woman. As of 2013, Puck was out of jail on probation, and he currently spends his life on a farm with his wife and three children.

In an interview with MTV in 2013, Puck looks back at his life and career and discusses The Real World. He has been living "off the grid" since his return from prison, on a farm with chickens, vegetables, and enough room to race four-wheel ATVs. Puck does, however, have a bone to pick with Glee for ripping off his nickname, which he says, "I'm confused about that. Because here I am, hard-core Puck, I'm a cool guy. So that show, those f--kers stole my name."