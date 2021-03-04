The Real Reason Eric Nies Wasn't in the Loft During 'The Real World: Homecoming'

Those who tuned in to the groundbreaking reality concept that was The Real World: New York in 1992 picked favorites as seven total strangers navigated living together, working together, and learning about one another.

Though the recently launched streaming service Paramount Plus has a ton of new programming, many offerings are drawing on people's nostalgia. From the iCarly reboot to the continuation of Spongebob, Paramount Plus has something for every person who wants to escape to the past.

Where is Eric Nies now? Read on for the latest.

When viewers first met Eric, he was a model who had both disagreements and candid conversations with Kevin Powell. Since the show, he's gone on to appear on a multitude of other reality shows.

The original cast members reunited and lived together, once again, for the Paramount Plus original, The Real World: Homecoming. One roommate who was noticeably absent (but also, kind of there?) was Eric Nies .

Where is Eric Nies now?

The concept behind The Real World: Homecoming was that all seven original cast members would get together, nearly 30 years after their season, in the newly renovated SoHo loft to share what they've been up to. Becky Blasband, Heather B. Gardner, Kevin Powell, Julie Gentry, Andre Comeau, Norman Korip, and Eric Nies all agreed to the reunion. However, Eric wasn't allowed into the space after he tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, he interacted with the other roommates via a video call.

Some of his co-stars got visibly emotional that their long-awaited reunion wasn't complete without Eric's physical presence. But, they continued to reminisce and to look back on the season that made them all-stars. After his original stint on The Real World: New York, Eric appeared on several seasons of MTV's Road Rules/The Challenge, and he made cameos on other seasons of The Real World.

He also did some hosting work for the network (he led the dance series The Grind for five years). He developed a career as a fitness instructor and health coach. According to his website, the 49-year-old is a "life and health coach, a nutrition and wellness facilitator, a spiritual guide, and an addiction rehabilitation facilitator."

He's focused on helping others with their wellness. The former reality TV staple spoke with People ahead of the Paramount Plus reunion show. He shared that he didn't like what he saw when he watched The Real World: New York in 1992.

"My life is filled with angels and demons and everything in between. When I watched [The Real World] for the first time, and I'm sitting there with my family and my friends and I'm observing myself, I didn't particularly like all of the things that I saw," he told the outlet. "So, it was my first spiritual experience of observing myself and really taking a hard look at myself."

