CBS All Access Is Now Paramount Plus, but What Does That Mean for Subscribers?

Users who are already subscribed to CBS All Access shouldn't experience any change in their service. Paramount Plus launched on March 4, and users who are subscribed to CBS All Access should be able to log in to Paramount Plus with their current credentials. This is true regardless of what price tier you are currently subscribed to on CBS All Access.

If you subscribed to CBS All Access at $5.99 a month, you will have Paramount Plus with ads. If you subscribed at $9.99 per month, you will have access to Paramount Plus with no ads.

Paramount Plus should have all of the offerings that were available on CBS All Access, plus additional things like live TV, a broader selection of movies, and an expanded catalog of TV shows.