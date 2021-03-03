The 'Criminal Minds' Revival May Feature the Show's Original Cast

The 'Criminal Minds' Revival May Feature the Show's Original CastBy Kori Williams
Mar. 3 2021, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Paramount Plus is becoming queen of the reboots. Criminal Minds is one of the many shows that are seeing new life on the platform. The original series ended after a 15-season run from 2005 to 2020. And with over 300 episodes under its belt, Criminal Minds is one of the longest-running primetime shows of all time.
Criminal Minds has only been off the air for just over one year so this is probably the fastest reboot in history. But that could also mean it's more likely fans will be able to see their faves from the original show. And for those who want to catch up before the revival, all 15 seasons of the first show will be available on Paramount Plus. The show's first 12 seasons are also available on Netflix now.
Who will be part of the 'Criminal Minds' revival cast?
The cast of the original Criminal Minds is coming back, but it's not clear exactly who that means. Over the years of the original show, a bunch of cast members have come and gone. But Deadline says that most if not all of them from the show's final season will be back for the reboot.
In the last season of Criminal Minds, the cast included Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Daniel Henney, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook.
A creative team for the Criminal Minds reboot is being led by the producer / showrunner of the original show, Erica Messer. She's reportedly in talks with each of those cast members but nothing is confirmed yet. And nothing is stopping members of the cast from previous seasons from making an appearance on the revival.
There have been countless cases solved over the course of Criminal Minds, but for at least the first season of the reboot, the cast will be focused on one case. According to Deadline, the reboot will be about a single case stretched out over the course of 10 episodes. Right now, there's no word on what the case is about.
There will also be a 'Criminal Minds' docuseries.
The Criminal Minds reboot is just one aspect of the overall revival. It's actually part of a two-year plan for the show's franchise. A Criminal Minds docuseries will also be on Paramount Plus and according to the platform's Julie McNamara, the docuseries will follow a former FBI profiler discussing actual crimes.
The docuseries is called The Real Criminal Minds and will be all about real cases and criminal behavior. The FBI profiler hasn't been named and there's no word on the number of episodes, but it's being said that a cast member from Criminal Minds will host the show.
To continue the connection to the true-crime show, the docuseries will also be illustrated by clips from the scripted series.
Criminal Minds also has two spinoffs called Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior. It's unclear if these two shows will make it onto Paramount Plus, but considering that the revival and the original show will be on the platform, these two shows should be added eventually.