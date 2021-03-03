The 'Criminal Minds' Revival May Feature the Show's Original Cast

The cast of the original Criminal Minds is coming back, but it's not clear exactly who that means. Over the years of the original show, a bunch of cast members have come and gone. But Deadline says that most if not all of them from the show's final season will be back for the reboot.

In the last season of Criminal Minds, the cast included Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Daniel Henney, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook.