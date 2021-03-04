Paramount Plus Is Home to Live Sports — Find out What It Includes

The subscription service comes from ViacomCBS Digital, meaning that it includes both original content and offerings from channels like CBS, MTV, VH1, the Smithsonian Channel, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, TVLand, and BET, among others.

As if there weren't enough streaming services to boggle the brain or to make people frenzied about ranking the original content they want to see, Paramount Plus is officially joining the ranks.

Does Paramount Plus have live sports? Keep reading to find out the perks of the service.

Because CBS All Access is now obsolete (like when HBO Go was replaced by HBO Max), some potential Paramount Plus subscribers want to know if they will be able to tune in to live sports with their accounts.

The Paramount Plus launch is a replacement for CBS All Access, a service many subscribed to in order to get live sports without a traditional cable package.

Does Paramount Plus have live sports?

In addition to all of the original programming, throwback shows, and overall content, one major compelling perk for Paramount Plus is that there will be a live sports component. Many streaming services have launched in recent months, which all have their perks and drawbacks, but one of the main selling points for Paramount Plus has been the inclusion of certain sporting events.

Paramount Plus users will have access to a significant amount of football, golf, and soccer, coverage. This includes all CBS NFL games and the accompanying original docuseries Inside the NFL. Plus, SEC games will also be featured on the service. For college basketball fans, Paramount Plus will be home to the NCAA March Madness tournament. Golf fans will be delighted to learn that a subscription to the streaming service will allow them to view The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the PGA Tour.

Though the football and golf availabilities have been getting a lot of attention online, Paramount Plus is also set to become the go-to spot for any and all professional soccer fans. Games played by players in National Women's Soccer League will be broadcast, as will the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Another major plus (pun intended) is that there will be exclusive commentating in English for these foreign soccer matches. Soccer leagues from Brazil (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) and Argentina (Liga Profesional de Fútbol) will also be available to stream. Paramount Plus also has a deal to cover Concacaf soccer matches, including the finals, which are set to take place in June of 2021.

For those users who might miss post-game coverage and analyzing, Paramount Plus will also be home to CBS Sports HQ, which has 24/7 reporting. The service is aiming to fulfill any and all needs that sports fans might have.