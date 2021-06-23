The 'Turner & Hooch' Trailer Reveals the Fate of Tom Hanks' Character

Like it or not, the reboot era is in full swing. Many previously-canceled shows are getting new seasons, while past movie hits are being adapted for the small screen. Whether it's because people are nostalgic for the past, or because they love to watch something that's familiar, there's no denying that reboots tend to draw viewers in.

The latest movie to be reworked for a TV series on Disney Plus is the 1989 buddy-cop comedy classic Turner & Hooch. The original film centers around Scott Turner (Tom Hanks), a police investigator who is less than pleased when he learns that he's inheriting a dog.

He soon discovers that the canine can assist him with cases, and the two become an unlikely pair of partners.