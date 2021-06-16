Disney Plus Subscribers Won't Need Premiere Access to Watch 'Luca'

Disney and Pixar's newest animated movie Luca is premiering on June 18. The new title follows young mer-boy Luca and his friend Alberto, who find themselves curious about life above water. Together, they turn into humans to explore the coastal town of Portorosso together, going on an exciting summertime adventure.

The movie has already started a lot of conversation. For starters, there was some speculation that the main protagonist, Luca, is actually gay (though the director denies that).