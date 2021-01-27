'Raya and the Last Dragon' Viewers Have the Option of Watching in Theaters or on Disney Plus

Disney fans will be excited to learn that Raya and the Last Dragon will be released on March 5, 2021. The movie follows the story of a young warrior named Raya who is tasked with tracking down the last dragon in the fantasy world of Kumandra in order to save it from evil monsters called the Druun.

From the same studio that showed us how to truly love the sea with Moana and the importance of sisterhood with Frozen, this movie shows Raya teaming up with some unlikely characters to protect her home.