Wait a Sec — Are the Main Characters in Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Gay?

Move over, Soul! It’s time for a new Pixar movie to leave all of us feeling emotionally wrecked. The trailer for Luca is officially out, and people are already pretty darn obsessed with the adorable Luca, his adorable friends, and the adorable Italian nonnas.

But people are also wondering about another aspect of the film. Specifically, they want to know: Are the main characters in Luca gay ? Here’s what we know.

Are the main characters in Pixar’s ‘Luca’ gay?

Almost immediately after the teaser trailer for Luca dropped, a bunch of people took to social media to discuss their theories about the titular character — and about the nature of the relationship between him and his friend. Most of the trailer shows Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay ) and his best friend Alberto (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer ) enjoying a beautiful summer in Italy. They eat gelato, they gallivant through the countryside, they jump into the sea — and that’s where things take a bit of a turn.

That’s because Luca and Alberto have a secret that they’re hiding from everyone around them: They’re sea creatures! Somehow, Luca and Alberto have discovered an ability to hide their true identity as long as they don’t touch water, which is important because the people living in the seaside town are terrified of sea creatures. If their true nature were to be discovered, it would be very bad for Luca and Alberto.

Disney and Pixar invite you to experience a summer like never before. 🌊 Luca arrives June 2021. #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/UfadUEP0B0 — Pixar (@Pixar) February 25, 2021

So, we have two young men hiding their true identities in order to survive in a world that sees them as “monsters.” Plenty of people were quick to point out that the movie could easily be seen as an allegory for people who are members of the LGBTQ+ community feeling as though they need to hide their true selves in order to be accepted. (There’s also the fact that the Pixar film undeniably has major Call Me by Your Name vibes.)

"coming-of-age story about two boys trying to live fully in a world that they're endangered outsiders in because of a secret truth about themselves that they share, so they derive a sense of belonging and security from each other"



HUH WHAT COULD THAT SERVE AS AN ALLEGORY FOR — Noah (@tapiocavania) February 25, 2021

As you might expect, there’s no mention of Luca’s or Alberto’s sexuality in the official film description, and it’s also unlikely we’ll see any type of romantic feelings explored in the film. While some Pixar films do contain romantic relationships, they’re generally reserved for grown-ups (or robots, in the case of Wall-E).

It seems as though Luca can definitely be read as an allegory for the experience of hiding one’s sexuality from the world, but it could also be meant as an allegory for hiding any aspect of one’s true identity and the toll that can take on an individual. And, if we know Pixar, we’re guessing Luca will have a very happy ending all about being your true self and accepting others for who they are — and that ending will, of course, make us all cry.

Disney raising the next generation right! I’m crying tears of happiness! pic.twitter.com/cHLZm0TAws — gaybriel (@Dinok0618) February 25, 2021