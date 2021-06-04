What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell , and things have definitely been taken to another level recently.

Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now been charged with a fourth-degree felony and a first-degree misdemeanor. Details surrounding the arrest are a bit slim, but that hasn’t stopped people from asking: What did Drake Bell do? Here’s what we know.

Following the initial report, Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland police, who conducted an investigation into the allegations. That investigation reportedly found that the victim had established a relationship with Bell “several years prior,” and had then attended the Bell’s concert in Cleveland.

this mugshot of drake bell looks like it’s straight out of a low budget movie made by a college frat pic.twitter.com/X0XlrhBNWH

Since the incident leading to Bell’s arrest involved a minor, details about what actually happened are not readily available. That being said, Fox 8 News reports that Bell allegedly “engaged in an inappropriate chat with the victim that, at times, was sexual in nature.” The outlet also states that the alleged victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada back in 2018 regarding the incident. At the time of filing the report, the victim was reportedly 15 years old.

The incident leading to Bell’s arrest reportedly took place on Dec. 1, 2017. In a now-deleted tweet from Oct. 29, 2017, Bell announced that he would be in Cleveland on Dec. 1 of that same year (per News 5 Cleveland ).

According to TMZ , Bell was indicted with charges of “attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.” Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County court on Thursday, June 4, 2021, where he entered a not-guilty plea and posted a $2,500 bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

This arrest isn’t the first time Drake Bell has been in hot water recently.

In fact, it’s not even his first arrest. Bell was also arrested in December of 2015 for driving under the influence in Glendale, Calif. He was eventually sentenced to four days in jail (only one of which he actually served) and four years of probation. Prior to that arrest, he was also charged with driving under the influence in 2010.

MELISSA LINGAFELT IS A VICTIM AND DRAKE BELL IS AN ABUSER. STOP DENYING THAT — headbanger baby🌈🌷happy pride month (@edmdreamgirl) August 17, 2020

In addition to his DUI charges, Bell has also faced allegations of verbal and physical abuse. His ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt (who is also known as Jimi Ono), alleged that Bell became abusive shortly after she moved in with him. When they started dating, Melissa was 16 years old, and Bell was 20.

“I started dating Drake when I was 16. I was homeschooled, I moved in with him. I was singing. It wasn't until about a year [later] when the verbal abuse started, and when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could imagine and that's what I got,” she said in a TikTok video (which has since been listed as “private”).

“The verbal abuse then turned to physical,” Melissa continued. “Hitting, throwing. Everything. At the pinnacle of it, he dragged me down the stairs in our house in Los Feliz, my face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this." Melissa also went on to hint that Bell had other inappropriate relationships with underage girls. "I don't even want to get into the underaged girls thing. I mean, I will. But I'm scared," she said.

As for this most recent run-in with the law, Bell is scheduled to participate in a pretrial hearing on June 23, 2021.