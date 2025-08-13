Vince McMahon's Face Appears to Have Transformed in a Recent Interview Vince McMahon's face looks quite different than it once did. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 13 2025, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: TMZ/Wikimedia Commons

For decades, Vince McMahon has been one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and other forms of fighting. He co-founded the WWE with his estranged wife, Linda, who is now the Secretary of Education. Now, as Vince continues to promote UFC and cement his own legacy, he's also come to the defense of Hulk Hogan, whom he knew quite well when Hogan was wrestling.

During a recent TMZ special on Hulk Hogan, though, some noticed something else about Vince. Namely, they noticed that his face looked quite different than it once did. Here's what we know about why that might be.

What happened to Vince McMahon's face?

While Vince's face appears to be more rigid and puffy than it once was, we can't say for sure what occurred. But many online have speculated that his new look is the result of cosmetic surgery. Vince has not stated publicly that he's had such surgeries, but they might be the most logical explanation for the changes to his face. "The question isn't 'did he' it's 'how much did he,'" one commenter wrote on Reddit.

"He’s looking different than in the Mr. McMahon series…which is the most recent thing that I’ve seen him talking in," another person added. Redditors certainly seem convinced that he's had work done, although it's impossible to say for sure without hearing Vince confirm it himself. At 79 years old, though, plenty of male celebrities struggle to accept the way aging transforms their bodies and, in particular, their faces.

Vince McMahon offered a defense of Hulk Hogan.

Even as some viewers were distracted by Vince's face, others focused on what Vince actually said about Hulk during the interview. “I knew he wasn’t racist. I’ve been with him for so many years. He wasn’t a racist. He said some racist things. He should pay for that, and he did,” McMahon said on TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan.

“In the end, I think everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt, ‘Wait a minute, this guy doesn’t act like a racist. He’s not a racist.’ We all make mistakes. That was a big one, but he wasn’t a racist," he continued. Of course, Vince and Hulk rose to prominence together, and he was one of the main reasons that the WWE turned into the success that it ultimately became.

Given the connection between their legacies, it makes sense that Vince would go out of his way to defend the legacy of a person he considered to be his friend. Hulk, meanwhile, was caught on tape using the n-word several times during a phone call with his son, who was in prison at the time.