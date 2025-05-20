How Is Wendy McMahon Related to Vince McMahon, or Is There Any Relation?
Where does Wendy McMahon fit into Vince McMahon’s life, if at all?
The name Vince McMahon is widely recognized thanks to his contributions to the wrestling world. After purchasing WWF in 1982 and rebranding it as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), he became a dominant figure in sports entertainment. So, it’s no surprise that the McMahon name tends to ring a bell when heard. A prime example is when Wendy McMahon made headlines in mid-May 2025 following her resignation as a top executive at CBS News.
Her exit came months after Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS News over a 60 Minutes interview that aired in October 2024 featuring Kamala Harris. Apparently, Trump took issue with the editing, and one of the claims was labeled "frivolous," per KTVN 2 News Nevada.
In a farewell memo to staff, Wendy noted, "It appears the company and I do not agree on the path forward," and called the past few months "challenging." So, who is Wendy McMahon, and is she related to Vince McMahon?
Who is Wendy McMahon and is she related to Vince McMahon?
Up until her resignation announcement in mid-May 2025, Wendy McMahon served as the President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures at Paramount Global. She stepped into the role in May 2021 after previously working at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 12 years, from 2009 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn.
Prior to that, she worked for CBS from 2002 to 2009, holding roles such as Creative Services Director at both WCCO and WBZ. Wendy ultimately returned to CBS in 2021 to lead CBS News.
Now that you have a general understanding of her career path, you might be wondering: Where does she fit in with Vince McMahon, if at all?
Despite the speculation circulating online, Wendy McMahon has no relation to Vince McMahon. While some people have suggested she is Vince's daughter or even his wife, that information is false.
Here’s a breakdown of Vince McMahon’s family tree that clears up the confusion: Vince has been married to Linda McMahon, not Wendy, since August 1966. The couple has two children, Stephanie and Shane. Shane McMahon is married to Marissa Mazzola, and they’ve been together since 1996. Stephanie McMahon is married to Paul Michael Levesque, better known in the ring as Triple H.
Vince’s brother, Roderick "Rod" McMahon III, was married to a woman named Janice, and together they had two sons, Rome and Troy, per Rod's obituary. Rome is married to a woman named Kate, while Troy is married to Ashley, so no, Wendy doesn’t fit into that part of the family either. Sadly, Rod died in 2021.
To be clear, Wendy is neither Vince’s wife nor his daughter, and there appears to be no known familial connection between them.
Who is Wendy McMahon married to?
Wendy is married to William Burton, and the couple shares one son, Chase. In terms of her educational background, she graduated summa cum laude from Louisiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, broadcast journalism, according to her CBS News bio.