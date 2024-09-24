Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Vince McMahon Says "There Are Two Sides to Every Story" in Response to 'Mr. McMahon' Doc "A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely." By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 24 2024, 7:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Two days before Netflix premiered the docuseries Mr. McMahon, which follows the career and controversies surrounding the WWE's former CEO Vince McMahon, he released a statement about the docuseries. In it, he claimed that much had been explained incorrectly and that some things had not even been included in the retelling of his story. But what else does Vince McMahon's statement say about Mr. McMahon?

Netflix describes the docuseries as a look at Vince's "controversial reign" as the CEO of the company that changed its name from WWF to WWE and continues to gain new fans with each generation. But for Vince, his time as the haughty heel who sometimes took part in storylines came to an end in early 2024 after he was accused of misconduct by a former employee.



Vince McMahon released a statement about 'Mr. McMahon' on Netflix.

Despite Vince having stepped down from his role as CEO, the docuseries focuses on Vince's life and time as the man in charge at the larger-than-life professional wrestling company. With that title, came tough decisions and questionable choices. And, according to Vince, the docuseries doesn't get everything quite right when it comes to both of those.

"I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary," he said in the statement he shared on X. "The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident."

