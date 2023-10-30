Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Vince McMahon Seen Walking With a Cane Following Major Surgery Fans are wondering about WWE boss Vince McMahon's health after spinal surgery in July 2023. He was spotted walking with a cane — and that's good news. By Melissa Willets Oct. 30 2023, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Vince McMahon had spinal surgery in July 2023.

He hasn't been seen in public following the procedure, but there was a noted change in late October 2023.

The WWE boss re-emerged on Oct. 28, 2023, walking with a cane.

On Oct. 28, 2023, the head honcho of the WWE, Vince McMahon was spotted out and about in Saudi Arabia walking with the help of a cane ahead of a big fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Vince walking with a cane is actually a good thing even though some people are confused. He had spinal surgery in July 2023 and has largely stayed out of the public eye. How is he doing and why is he using a cane? Here's what we know.



How is Vince McMahon's health if he's using a cane to walk?

As TMZ reported in July 2023, Vince underwent spinal surgery. The outlet stated that the procedure, performed for unknown reasons, lasted four hours and was ultimately successful.

Since July, Vince has been recovering from the surgery. He was seen in public on Oct. 28, per Action News Jax, but WWE fans noticed that he needed the help of a cane to walk. He was in Saudi Arabia for the highly-anticipated match between Tyson and Francis.

Although the cane may be alarming for some who follow the sport, according to at least one TikTok account, the fact that the older man isn't using other interventions to support his recovery is actually a very good sign.

Vince McMahon's recovery is likely playing out as a "best case scenario."

In a popular video posted by the account Going Ringside on TikTok, Scott Johnson explains that after he consulted with medical experts, he learned that the fact that Vince isn't using a walker or a wheelchair, and instead is walking with a cane, is the "least intervention" available and "the best case scenario" for a person recovering from spinal surgery — in their late 70s.

According to Scott, we may always see Vince using the cane to walk, as he could require the supportive apparatus for the rest of his life. It's important to note that Vince hasn't commented publicly on his health in general, and certainly not specifically about his surgery, or using a cane.

Oh God.. Vince with the cane era. Every person who sees this just aged a couple years instantly. — Brostradamus (@UglyNostradamus) October 28, 2023

Still, fans certainly have a lot to say about seeing their idol sporting a cane. Some folks found the sight of Vince walking with a cane to be a downer, but others were there to support the longtime WWE leader.

"He just had spinal surgery and he is just south of 80. Why wouldn’t he be using a cane?" noted one supporter on Twitter. And, as another person pointed out, "Why does it matter if @VinceMcMahon is walking with a cane? The man is 78 years old for goodness sake."