Geraldo Rivera Took Legal Action Against Those He Felt Were Responsible for His Restricted Mobility

Geraldo has never come clean about the exact reasoning behind why he uses a cane, but it may be attributed to a botched medical procedure he underwent over a decade ago. The Fox News host went to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, N.Y. back in 2010 to have surgery done on his back. When he emerged, he realized that the surgery had been botched and that his right foot was severely affected, per The New York Malpractice and Injury Lawyer Blog .

This surgery left him unable to "jog, play tennis, ski, or even keep up with his 10-year-old daughter." Naturally, Geraldo pursued legal action against the hospital, alleging malpractice during the surgery that caused his foot to cease functioning correctly. He filed a lawsuit in the state of New York and the hospital vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the case.

They alleged that Geraldo's foot injury was not a result of the surgery on his back but instead the product of him slamming his foot into a refrigerator while undergoing rehabilitation.

Nonetheless, Geraldo underwent surgery to attempt to rectify his foot problems on New Years' Eve 2013. He hasn't spoken much about the situation in the years since it transpired.