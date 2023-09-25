"It's 'Stache Time Baby!" — Travis Kelce Brought Back His Mustache for a Special Someone
The Gist:
- Travis Kelce is making headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift.
- The media interest is bringing attention to his appearance, specifically his mustache.
- In August 2023, he revealed he brought back the 'stache because he wanted to change his look.
As he continues to dominate the headlines for his rumored relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is changing up his look. The two-time Super Bowl champion is rocking a mustache these days — why is that? Does it have anything to do with the "Cruel Summer" singer?!
Travis Kelce brought back the mustache for "fun."
On Aug. 2, 2023, the Chiefs' official X (formerly known as Twitter) account revealed Travis's bold new facial hair: "The stache is back," they announced alongside a photo of the four-time All-Pro at training camp.
Travis, who's considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, showed off his mustache on Inside Training Camp Live. He joked that his new look earned him the nickname "El Travedor" before pointing out that this isn't the first time he's embraced the 'stache life.
"It's just having fun at camp, man, trying to switch up the look," Travis explained the reason behind his mustache. "You get sick of looking at yourself in the mirror with all this fur on your face, and then shoutout to Andy Reid, baby. It's the 'stache time, baby! The power of the 'stache."
So, there you have it: Travis Kelce's mustache has nothing to do with Taylor Swift and everything to do with the Chiefs longtime head coach, Andy Reid (he makes a 'stache look extremely cool).
Travis Kelce's mustache has received a mixed response
Some are loving the 'stache, but others, not so much.
"Now he looks like a creep," one fan shared on X, while another asked, "WHY DOES HE KEEP DOING THIS?!"
"Travis Kelce needs to get rid of that mustache," a third person replied, adding that he's "lookin' like somebody Deputy Sheriff." Well, they're not wrong...
Someone else agreed, jokingly commenting that "Highway Patrol Kelce" is "def pulling you over, tapping the car roof, and telling you to hold tight because you're going to jail."