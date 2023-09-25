Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL "It's 'Stache Time Baby!" — Travis Kelce Brought Back His Mustache for a Special Someone Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back to rocking a mustache, and it's all thanks to head coach Andy Reid. Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 25 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As he continues to dominate the headlines for his rumored relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is changing up his look. The two-time Super Bowl champion is rocking a mustache these days — why is that? Does it have anything to do with the "Cruel Summer" singer?! Keep reading for all the known details!

Travis Kelce brought back the mustache for "fun."

On Aug. 2, 2023, the Chiefs' official X (formerly known as Twitter) account revealed Travis's bold new facial hair: "The stache is back," they announced alongside a photo of the four-time All-Pro at training camp.

Travis, who's considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, showed off his mustache on Inside Training Camp Live. He joked that his new look earned him the nickname "El Travedor" before pointing out that this isn't the first time he's embraced the 'stache life.

Travis Kelce just made men even more delusional in thinking that a horrible mustache will get you a pretty girl — Cait G (@caitisbookedd) September 25, 2023

"It's just having fun at camp, man, trying to switch up the look," Travis explained the reason behind his mustache. "You get sick of looking at yourself in the mirror with all this fur on your face, and then shoutout to Andy Reid, baby. It's the 'stache time, baby! The power of the 'stache."

So, there you have it: Travis Kelce's mustache has nothing to do with Taylor Swift and everything to do with the Chiefs longtime head coach, Andy Reid (he makes a 'stache look extremely cool).

Travis Kelce's mustache has received a mixed response

Some are loving the 'stache, but others, not so much. "Now he looks like a creep," one fan shared on X, while another asked, "WHY DOES HE KEEP DOING THIS?!"

I’ve decided that Travis Kelce’s mustache has an alter ego that gets him in trouble. — Kylie Winfrey (@thekyliewinfrey) September 17, 2023

"Travis Kelce needs to get rid of that mustache," a third person replied, adding that he's "lookin' like somebody Deputy Sheriff." Well, they're not wrong...