Vince McMahon Got His Love of Wrestling From His Dad, Whom He Didn't Meet Until the Age of 12 "There would always be something missing between us, but there was no reason to discuss it." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 26 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET

In 1984, Vincent J. McMahon was inducted into the Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame mere weeks after his death. The founder of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) was named as a promoter at the Garden in 1968 and soon began selling out wrestling events at the massive venue. Because of Vincent's relationship with the Garden, a plaque with his name on it still hangs on its walls.

Accepting this plaque in his father's honor was a young Vince McMahon, who had taken over for his father two years prior. The third-generation wrestling promoter spoke of his father's commitment to the Garden, even after new venues and stadiums were built. He brought that same loyalty into wrestling, though the same can't be said about his time as a parent. Here's what we know about Vince McMahon's father.

Source: Wikipedia/Vincent J. McMahon

Vince McMahon's father was a complicated man.

Vincent left his family when Vince was just a baby, taking only his older brother Rod with him. The future owner of the WWE and his father wouldn't meet for another 12 years. In a 2001 interview with Playboy (via Pro Wrestling Stories), Vince touched on that moment.

He was living with his maternal grandmother at the time when Vincent and his mother stopped by for a visit. "I must have behaved myself because I got invited up to be with him," recalled Vince. He would later say he didn't miss what he never had, which is why Vince understood that it would be pointless to chase the years they lost. "There would always be something missing between us, but there was no reason to discuss it," he explained. "I was grateful for the chance to spend time with him."

As strange as it sounds, Vince said he loved his father immediately and the two "grew very close." So close, in fact, that Vince longed to follow in his father's footsteps. Vincent, on the other hand, was "pragmatic," and encouraged his son to play it safe by trying to get a job working for the government or something equally as stable. That didn't stop Vince from pestering his dad about working for him, and taking advantage of an unorthodox opportunity.

When Vincent caught one of his promoters in Bangor, Maine stealing, he finally tossed his son a bone. The elder McMahon was very clear about the fact that this would be his only opportunity, so Vince better make it work. That was the start of Vince McMahon's long and complicated career in wrestling.