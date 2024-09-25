Home > Entertainment Janel Grant's Attorney Said Her Client Will "No Longer Be Silenced" by Vince McMahon Vince McMahon allegedly "subjected Ms. Grant to acts of extreme cruelty and degradation that caused Ms. Grant to disassociate..." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 25 2024, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

In January 2024, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit wherein she accused Vince McMahon and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis of years of sexual abuse. There are numerous shocking details included in the lawsuit such as McMahon allegedly demanding that Grant make herself "sexually available" to him and Laurinaitis anytime day or night, reports Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit came on the heels of a $3 million settlement McMahon reportedly paid to a former WWE employee in order to cover up an affair. A month after Grant's accusations dropped, it was revealed that over the course of 16 years, McMahon doled out more than $12 million to various employees in order to cover up similar instances of alleged sexual misconduct. So, where is Grant in all of this? Here's what she's doing now.

Where is Janel Grant now? She's still fighting.

In September 2024, Netflix released a documentary about the rise and fall of Vince McMahon titled Mr. McMahon. It was filmed before the allegations surrounding McMahon came to light which is probably why he was a willing participant, though we don't get a ton of insight into who he actually is. Prior to its release, McMahon issued a statement condemning the documentary, clearly displeased with how he was portrayed.

After viewing an early cut of the series, McMahon took to X (formerly Twitter) in order to voice his displeasure over the angle taken. He claims the filmmakers didn't separate Vince McMahon the character from Vince McMahon the person. He accused the producers of using "editing tricks" a well as footage taken out of context in order to "distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative." He also mentioned the lawsuit, saying it was "based on an affair" he ended.

Lawyers for Grant responded to McMahon's statement, saying, "Calling his horrific and criminal behavior 'an affair' is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation." Their statement also clarifies that while Grant had yet to see the series, she hoped it "shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior."

What happened to Janel Grant?

According to the lawsuit, Grant was hired as an administrator-coordinator in the WWE's legal department and during that time, was allegedly coerced into having sexual relations with McMahon and other WWE employees. She was also forced to have sex with Laurinaitis at a hotel before they began their workdays.

The lawsuit alleges that McMahon "subjected Ms. Grant to acts of extreme cruelty and degradation that caused Ms. Grant to disassociate and/or become numb to reality in order to survive the horrific encounters." One such horrendous act allegedly occurred on May 9, 2020, when McMahon defecated on Grant while she was forced to engage in a threesome with an unnamed "friend." He then demanded that she "pleasure" said friend while he took a shower.