Home > Human Interest John Laurinaitis Stands Accused of Sexual Assault by Former WWE Employee — Says He's a Victim "Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 24 2024, 6:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WWE (video still)

In January 2024, a lawsuit was filed in which World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder Vince McMahon and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis were accused of sexual assault and trafficking. The lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant who said she not only wanted to "address her own suffering," but was hoping to "act for those who are afraid to speak out."

Article continues below advertisement

Both men had exited the organization in 2022, and have since vehemently denied the allegations lodged against them. A Netflix documentary titled Mr. McMahon premieres in September 2024, and will undoubtedly take a deep dive into this controversy. It's unclear how much of Laurinaitis will be included. With that in mind, here's what we know about John Laurinaitis now.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is John Laurinaitis now?

As of September 2024, Laurinaitis' Instagram is set to private. Because the WWE tends to stay in the family, it probably wouldn't surprise anyone to learn that he is the stepfather to Nikki and Brie Garcia, formerly the Bella Twins. He married their mother, Kathy Colace, in 2016 and hasn't appeared on her Instagram since October 2023 though she isn't very active on the platform.

Nikki and Brie posted a statement to Instagram five days after the lawsuit against McMahon and Laurinaitis was filed. In it they said they were "shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE." They went on to say they were made aware of the claims the same way the general public was — when the lawsuit was filed — and were processing the information. The twins then clearly stated they did not condone that sort of behavior and wanted women to feel safe and supported.

Article continues below advertisement

John Laurinaitis says he is also a victim of Vince McMahon.

Per the lawsuit, Grant said that McMahon trafficked her to Laurinaitis by scheduling time for her to have sex with him. This allegedly happened in hotel rooms before work started in the morning. Grant also alleges that McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted her in an office at WWE headquarters in Connecticut when employees were right outside the door, reported VICE News.

Article continues below advertisement

They pulled her between them and began touching Grant without her consent, then put her on top of a table while taking turns forcing themselves upon her. Grant claims she begged them to stop, but was restrained and could not move. She also said they yelled things like, "No means yes" and "Take it, b----."