Was Donald Trump Ever on the Long-Running Dance Show ‘Soul Train'? Inside the Rumors A previously debunked 2017 video showing a man online users incorrectly labeled as Trump, was shown dancing down the iconic ‘Soul Train’ line. By Danielle Jennings Published March 31 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The internet is filled with endless rumors and unfounded claims that gain traction and circulate before anyone even bothers to confirm their authenticity — and Donald Trump is at the center of a certain rumor that continues to persist.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, well known to spread his own continuous and consistent batch of myths and untruths, is on the other end with an online rumor suggesting that he once appeared on the legendary dance show Soul Train. But is it true? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Was Donald Trump ever on ‘Soul Train'?

While in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign season, a previously debunked 2017 video showing a man online users incorrectly labeled as Trump was shown dancing down the iconic Soul Train line, according to Snopes.

In July 2024, the video made the rounds again on a host of online platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). Despite the man in the clip not being Trump, the video continued to gain traction, with an unfortunate number of people actually believing that it was him dancing in the video. To put it simply, no, Donald Trump never appeared on Soul Train.

Article continues below advertisement

Why would people believe that Trump ever appeared on the show?

During both of his presidential runs, at various campaign rally stops and speaking engagements, Trump has been known to do his version of dancing around — specifically to his seemingly favorite tune, “Y.M.C.A.,” per BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

This likely led people to run with the rumor that he previously appeared on the dance show. Additionally, there are also other online users who knew that it wasn’t him dancing on the show, but chose to keep the joke running.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s second presidential term is filled with even more controversy than his first.

Since officially taking office in January 2025, Trump has consistently been the source of extreme controversy due to his executive orders and new policies — many of which have caused thousands to lose their jobs and others that are discriminatory.

The equally controversial decision of his chosen cabinet members, specifically head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Elon Musk, has resulted in ongoing boycotts, protests and causes for action.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of Trump's recent policies and actions were previously outlined in the Project 2025 briefing that was leaked during the 2024 presidential campaign, which he said at the time he had no knowledge of.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Trump said that a third term for president wasn’t out of the question.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Trump revealed that despite it being prohibited in the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, he is not ruling out seeking a third term; when pressed, he said he was “not joking” about the possibility. “A lot of people want me to do it,” he told the outlet.