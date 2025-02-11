Who Paid for Trump to Go to the Super Bowl? Unpacking the Financial Details How much did it cost for President Donald Trump to attend the 2025 Super Bowl and who footed the bill? By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 11 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When a sitting U.S. president attends one of the biggest sporting events of the year, people are bound to have questions — especially when it involves millions of dollars. That’s exactly what happened when President Donald Trump showed up at Super Bowl LIX. While some NFL fans celebrated his appearance, others wanted to know: Who paid for Trump to go to the Super Bowl in the first place?

Article continues below advertisement

If you’ve found yourself wondering about the logistics of President Trump going to the 2025 Super Bowl, you aren’t alone. With multiple outlets reporting estimates that are all over the place, most are guessing it cost somewhere between $10 and $20 million for him to attend. With these numbers in mind, even more questions are coming up. Who paid for it? Why did it cost so much? Furthermore, why did he leave early?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who paid for Trump to go to the Super Bowl?

Short answer? Taxpayers. President Trump receives lifelong Secret Service protection. That means whenever he travels — especially to a high-profile event like the Super Bowl — security measures go into overdrive. Extra agents are deployed, screening procedures are tightened, and motorcades are arranged. All of that comes with a price tag, and much of it falls on the public.

On social media, there is some speculation that President Trump’s campaign may have covered parts of the trip. Secret Service protection, however, isn’t optional — it’s a government-provided service, and that means taxpayers foot the bill.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

How much did it cost for Trump to go to the Super Bowl?

While no official report lays out the exact amount, estimates suggest the total cost was somewhere between $10 and $20 million. Here’s what likely contributed to that figure: Secret Service Protection ($7 - $10 million)

Air Travel and Motorcade ($4 - $5 million)

Stadium Security Enhancements ($2 million)

Local Law Enforcement Support ($1 - $2 million) Keep in mind, these estimates are based on social media chatter and a combination of what various outlets are reporting.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, these costs aren’t unique to President Trump. Any sitting president attending an event of this scale would require a similar security operation. That hasn’t stopped people from being upset about the overall price tag, of course. This is especially true considering he reportedly left before the halftime show.

Why did President trump leave the Super Bowl early?

Considering how much the trip cost, most assumed he would stick around until the final play. However, President Trump reportedly left before the halftime show started. Understandably, this sparked a lot of questions as people were already frustrated with how much it cost. Now, President Trump didn’t exactly jump on social media and explain why he left early. There are a lot of theories floating around regarding his decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

For starters, the Chiefs were losing. President Trump has expressed his support for the Kansas City Chiefs in the past. So, some believe he wasn’t happy with their performance. Since the Chiefs ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, it’s possible he left early to avoid watching the team’s defeat. Some believe he just didn’t want to watch the halftime show. Some are speculating President Trump did not wish to see Kendrick Lamar perform.