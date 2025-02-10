Did Trump Get Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl? Viral Videos Clash With Crowd Reactions NFL fans are divided over whether the crowd booed or cheered for President Donald Trump at the 2025 Super Bowl. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 10 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Major sporting events often bring together a diverse crowd. When a political figure or celebrity is in attendance, reactions can be unpredictable. This was the case at Super Bowl LIX (2025), where President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend the NFL event. While some videos circulating online claim he was met with loud boos, other clips and firsthand accounts suggest the crowd overwhelmingly cheered.

The conflicting narratives have fueled a heated debate on social media, with some insisting President Trump was booed while others argue the opposite. Adding to the online firestorm, President Trump supporters pointed to Taylor Swift’s appearance at the game, where it was reportedly her and not him who received the negative response. Now, viral videos and social media arguments have left many wondering — what really happened? Did Trump get booed at the 2025 Super Bowl?



Did Trump get booed at the 2025 Super Bowl?

President Trump’s arrival at the Super Bowl was widely anticipated. So, it is no surprise that the moment he entered the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was captured on camera. Some viral clips circulating on multiple social media platforms claim that he was loudly booed when he was displayed on the jumbotron.

One widely shared video, originally posted to X (formerly Twitter), appeared to depict a stadium of a crowd jeering at President Trump. However, many were quick to question the authenticity of the video and who the target of the boos really was. "I watched the game, Trump was cheered. This video is edited," one YouTube commenter wrote. Another pushed back, replying, "You watched the game on TV or from the stadium? Because the broadcast was definitely edited … That fool was BOO'D."

At the same time, other videos and reports tell a very different story. Many attendees and news outlets, including Reuters, described the crowd as mostly supportive. Clips from different angles also appear to show more applause than negative reactions, further adding to the confusion over how the audience actually responded.

TRUMP GETTING VISCOUSLY BOO’ed AT THE SUPERBOWL 🤣⚰️ pic.twitter.com/YDJD5LNeka — Robert De NiroAntifascist (@MOTOMODERN) February 10, 2025

Are viral videos of Trump being booed real?

With conflicting clips making the rounds online, the legitimacy of certain viral videos has come into question. Some users claim that at least one of the most shared videos is actually older footage that has been misrepresented as being from the 2025 Super Bowl.

One individual pointed out that the video being reshared and added to other YouTube videos was actually from 2019. Others were more blunt, with responses like, "You must have been watching a different Super Bowl," and, "I was there, this is fake."

Pls don’t share this video of Trump being booed!!! pic.twitter.com/W8aTCIj9c9 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, those who believe President Trump was booed argue that even if some videos are misleading, negative reactions were still present in parts of the stadium. "They [Taylor and President Trump] were both booed. I was watching it live. The booing started before she was shown on the jumbotron and while Trump was on," one commenter claimed.

