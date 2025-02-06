There’s a Reason Why President Donald Trump Favors a Sharpie Over a Pen for Signatures Trump has been filmed signing tons of documents and executive orders. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 6 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When President Donald Trump was inaugurated and took office for his second term, he got to work right away. But when he began signing executive orders in the Oval Office with photographers and video cameras present, the resulting footage had people asking about something that has nothing to do with Trump's plans for America. They wondered what was up with the Sharpie he used.

Article continues below advertisement

Many were left wondering and even asking on social media about why Trump signs with a Sharpie. From a practical standpoint, you have to imagine that the thick marker ink would bleed through any documents or orders he would sign. From a point of view where you consider how smooth the Sharpie probably glides on that paper, it makes a little more sense. But Trump has spoken about this.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Trump sign with a Sharpie?

In the 2018 HBO docuseries Axios, Trump shared details about why he uses a Sharpie and why he prefers not to use more traditional pens to sign important documents. And no, it's not because he can use marker ink to sign his name extra large. OK, well maybe that's part of it, but that's not exactly what he shared on the docuseries.

"I was signing documents with a very expensive pen, and it didn't write well," Trump explained during an episode of the docuseries. "It was a horrible pen, and it was extremely expensive. And then I started using just a Sharpie, and I said to myself, 'Well wait a minute, this writes much better and this costs almost nothing.'" When you look at the impact of writing with a fountain pen and a thick Sharpie, you can see the difference between them.

Article continues below advertisement

I’m buying stock in Sharpie. Trumpster hands out a dozen felt markers for every EO he signs. There’s going to be an inventory shortage any day now. 📖🖊️😆 pic.twitter.com/4Gk0Mvq6cO — lisahsmithlhs (@lisahsmithlhs) February 5, 2025

And his love for Sharpies never really went away. He even threw his specially made Sharpies into the audience on his inauguration day. Because yes, apparently Trump also had Sharpie create "rich" looking all-black Sharpie markers just for him. He shared as much in Axios, and since then, his special Sharpies have remained important to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump signed executive orders after he was inaugurated for the second time.

Although people took note of Trump's use of Sharpie markers during his first term as president, they took a newfound interest in his use of them at the start of his second term. This is mainly because Trump made waves and countless headlines for the numerous executive orders he signed the first week he was in office for his second term.

Source: Mega