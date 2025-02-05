Some People Think That Donald Trump Poops Himself Regularly, but Is That True? Donald Trump is not beloved by everyone, but that doesn't mean he's pooping his pants. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 5 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few figures in the history of recent politics have been as divisive as Donald Trump. The current president has an almost equal number of ardent supporters and virulent haters, and those haters have started spreading a rumor that the president, who is now 78 years old, is actually pooping himself regularly.

As this rumor continues to spread across the internet, many want to know whether there's any evidence that it's true. Here's what we know.

Does Donald Trump poop his pants?

There is no video or photographic evidence to suggest that Donald Trump is pooping himself with any sort of regularity. There are videos out there that purport to show other people suddenly making disgusted faces when they are around Trump, although that could really be for any number of reasons, including a simple fart. It's also possible that the people around him just realized who he was and had a reaction.

There's also a claim that he pooped himself at his first debate with Joe Biden in 2024, but again, the evidence for that is remarkably flimsy. So, is it possible that Trump is pooping himself in public regularly? In theory, it is, but there's no real evidence to suggest that it's true, and it would be remarkable for him to be able to do it mid-sentence or without making any sort of expression.

It seems likelier, then, that people who don't like Trump are looking for ways to humiliate the current president, and have decided to highlight his age but suggesting that he cannot control his bowel movements. While Trump will be the oldest president ever at the end of his four years in office, that doesn't necessarily mean that he's incontinent and needs to wear adult diapers under his expensive suits.

This Trump Diapers ad from The Lincoln Project addressing the allegations that Trump was pooping in diapers during the filming of The Apprentice (and up until today) because of his Adderall abuse will never not be funny.



This kind of misinformation is rampant on the internet.

Trump is far from the only public figure to be accused of something like this. Joe Biden faced similar allegations and was also the victim of deceptively edited clips that made it seem like he had said things he hadn't said. In an age when misinformation is rampant online, these kinds of online rumors can get people to believe just about anything, even about the world's most powerful men.

This is not to say, though, that you have to take politicians at their word or believe everything that they say. It's perfectly possible to think a politician's ideas or personal conduct is loathsome without suggesting that they also regularly poop their pants.