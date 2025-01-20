The Village People Didn't Endorse Trump, but the Two Appear to Be Major Fans of Each Other — Why? Maybe Trump likes "Y.M.C.A." so much because it can so smoothly be interchanged with M-A-G-A? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 20 2025, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Facebook/Village People

A clear fan of the Village People, Donald Trump has made "Y.M.C.A." his go-to anthem throughout his 2024 campaign, even closing out his final victory rally with the band making an appearance on stage. Trump has played the song so often that he’s even come up with a signature move, dubbed the "Trump Dance," which involves a double closed-fist arm punch while shaking his hips to the iconic tune.

However, the Village People are closely tied to gay culture, with the group’s creators Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, the latter of whom was gay. Given that the right wing, which Trump typically aligns with, doesn't exactly push for extending LGBTQ rights in the same way as the left, and considering the fact that the Village People previously sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter after he used their song at his rallies, one might wonder: Why does Trump even like "Y.M.C.A."?

Why does Trump like "Y.M.C.A."?

Trump may like the Village People’s hit "Y.M.C.A." because it’s a catchy classic that’s hard to resist, no matter who you are or what you stand for. And maybe that’s why he’s gravitated toward it. Plus, M-A-G-A fits pretty smoothly as an interchangeable term for "Y.M.C.A."

Beyond the catchy beat, "Y.M.C.A." is literally about the Young Men’s Christian Association, a nonprofit offering services and programs to help people, regardless of age or race. Essentially, like the YMCA, the president is supposed to help people improve their lives, no matter their political preference. And, quite simply, "Y.M.C.A." is a pretty easy beat to keep up with, giving Trump the perfect rhythm to show off his moves.

Are the Village People supporters of Donald Trump?

In a statement shared on Facebook on Jan. 16, 2025, Victor Willis, a founding member of the group, clarified that the Village People and their performances do not endorse Trump and that Kamala Harris was their preferred candidate.

In a separate post on the group's Facebook page, they further explained that their performances at Trump’s victory rally and the Turning Point Ball represent both Democrats and Republicans. "We are not a political group. Never have been, never will be, no matter how hard some of you out there are trying to make us such," the group wrote.

Willis continued that, while they don’t endorse Trump, "We do support that we have a new president now and we should all wish him well until he gives us a reason not to. But let’s give him a chance and see what he’s going to do." He also pointed out that former presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, would be attending the inauguration, suggesting they weren’t being condemned for their presence, so why should the Village People?