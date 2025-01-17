Does Billionaire Jeff Bezos Have a Glass Eye? People Are Curious Jeff built a titan, multi-billion dollar company from a $10,000 initial investment. And people really want to know about his eye. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 17 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world is very familiar with a man named Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen. Don't believe us? Perhaps you know him better by the name he took when his mother remarried: Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder is one of the world's richest men, with hundreds of billions of dollars in net worth. The tech mogul has an iconic look with his hairless coiffe and crooked smile.

Yet there's one notable feature about Jeff's looks that has people a little puzzled: his eye. Does Jeff Bezos have a glass eye? Here's what we know about his eyes, and how he went from Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen to Jeff Bezos.

Source: MEGA

Does Jeff Bezos have a glass eye? Not exactly, but there is likely something going on with his eye.

Jeff is somewhat of a surprise when it comes to billionaires. After all, he looks like the average person, but he's one of the wealthiest in the world. People recognize him instantly in a suit or a blue space jumper, but one feature on his face is a little puzzling.

Jeff's eyes aren't perfectly symmetrical. Of course, most people's eyes aren't perfectly symmetrical. Yet something about Jeff's appearance has prompted many people to wonder if he has a glass eye. And the answer? No, he does not appear to have a glass eye. However, he does appear to have a medical condition that is common among people as they age.

According to his bio on IMDb, Jeff "suffers from an eye condition called 'ptosis' (aka blepharoptosis), a drooping or falling of the upper eyelid, sometimes called 'lazy eye.'" Per Cleveland Clinic, possible treatments for ptosis include surgery and eye drops, but it's unclear whether or not Jeff has ever sought treatment.

Jeff grew his massive fortune from a $10,000 investment.

He certainly has the money to address any health conditions he might face, with somewhere north of $259 billion to his name. But he's a little busy, to say the least. His wild journey to the top of the world's richest people list all started back in 1994. Jeff was a successful hedge fund executive with D. E. Shaw & Co., but he had a vision. And so he walked away from his stable, reliable, job to chase a dream with just $10,000. And that dream would become Amazon.

Amazon was, at its inception, a platform for selling books online. Jeff saw that the internet was growing at 2,300 percent per year in 1994, and he knew that he had to get ahead of this opportunity, according to Investopedia. When he launched the website for Amazon in 1995, they sold books in every U.S. state and 45 countries. While he was seeking investors, Jeff estimated that Amazon would do $74 million in sales by 2000. However, the company blew expectations out of the water and reached $1.63 billion in sales. In 1999 alone.

Amazon officially went public in 1997, survived the shaky dotcom bust, and took on a life of its own after a while. Jeff was keen to expand the company's directive, so he began offering more for sale through the website and looking for more opportunities for growth. What has resulted is one of the biggest websites in the world, netting an estimated $574 billion per year in sales.