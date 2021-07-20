Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott Welcomed Four Children Before Their High-Profile Divorce

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott Welcomed Four Children Before Their High-Profile DivorceBy Shannon Raphael
Jul. 20 2021, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos already has the distinguishment of being the richest person in the world, and the Amazon founder has now added a trip to space to his list of accomplishments.
After announcing that he will step down as the CEO of the tech company at the beginning of the third quarter in 2021, Jeff shared that he would be heading to space with his private space exploration company, Blue Origin.
Jeff, his brother, Mark Bezos, Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk, and Oliver Daeman, took an 11 minute trip to space on July 20, which was the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The four passengers returned to Earth safely, and Blue Origin is aiming to send more people to space in the near future.
Though Oliver Daeman is a recent high school graduate and he's younger than Jeff's eldest son, it doesn't look like any of the businessman's children will be on a space flight soon.
The billionaire has four kids with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, and they've all kept low profiles over the years.
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott have four children together.
Though they both attended Princeton University, the Amazon founder met novelist MacKenzie Scott (née Tuttle) when they both worked at D.E. Shaw, an investment management firm.
The couple got married in 1993, and they ultimately moved from New York City to Seattle, Wash. Jeff started Amazon in his garage in Seattle in 1994.
Jeff and MacKenzie have three sons and one adopted daughter. Their eldest son is Preston Bezos (Jeff's middle name is Preston), who is a student at Princeton University. He was photographed attending the American Portrait Gala at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery with his father in 2019.
The names and ages of MacKenzie and Jeff's other children are not publicly known. Jeff does not share photos of his children on his public Instagram feed.
However, the Amazon founder has discussed his parenting tactics in the past.
At the 2017 Summit LA17 ideas festival, Jeff shared that he and his then-wife wanted their kids to learn how to be resourceful. They, therefore, let them use knives and power tools at young ages.
"I'd much rather have a kid with nine fingers than a resourceless kid," Jeff recounted about something that MacKenzie had told him, per Business Insider.
The couple announced their intention to divorce in 2019, and MacKenzie has since gotten remarried.
After 25 years of marriage, Jeff and MacKenzie announced that they were getting divorced in January 2019. In their official statement, the pair noted that they had gone through a "long period of loving exploration and trial separation," and that they had a "great life together."
Jeff's relationship with anchor and entertainment reporter Lauren Sánchez was soon publicized. The two are still together, and Lauren divorced her husband, Patrick Whitesell, in 2019 as well.
MacKenzie has made headlines for her philanthropy following her divorce, and she has moved on romantically from her ex, too. She wed Dan Jewett in 2021. Her current husband is a high school chemistry teacher at Lakeside School in Washington state.