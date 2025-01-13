Mark Zuckerberg's Gold Necklace Has a Hebrew Blessing Inscribed on It The Meta CEO made it clear that the necklace is for his daughters. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 13 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: X/@emilychangtv

Over the course of his decades in the public eye, it's fair to say that Mark Zuckerberg's appearance has shifted. He started his career in hoodies and flip-flops, and while he definitely had a suit era, these days he's rocking baggy t-shirts and a gold necklace that he seems to always have on.

Given how often you see Zuckerberg sporting the necklace, many naturally wondered whether the jewelry has any specific meaning for Meta's long-time CEO. Here's what we know about it.

What does Mark Zuckerberg's necklace mean?

Mark explained in June of this year that the necklace is a Hebrew prayer that he regularly sings to his kids when they go to bed. “I sing this to my daughters when I put them to bed. It is a Jewish prayer called Mi Shebeirach and it is basically a prayer for health and courage, and it says, "May we have the courage to make our lives a blessing," he explained. Zuckerberg shares three daughters with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

I have sung it to them basically every night of their lives since they were born. I try to be around for bedtime and when I hang out with my kids it is meaningful for me and my family," he added. The necklace is apparently designed by Eli Halili, and it seems to have attained special significance for Mark, so much so that he seems to always be wearing it when he steps out in public.

Mark has gained attention lately for fairly negative reasons.

Many noticed the necklace on Mark during his interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, which led to plenty of conversation not just about the evolution of the Meta CEO's wardrobe, but also about his views on a number of other issues. “It’s one thing to say we want to be kind of like welcoming and make a good environment for everyone and I think it’s another to basically say that ‘masculinity is bad,’ and I just think we kind of swung culturally to that part of the — the kind of — the spectrum,” he said.

The story behind Mark Zuckerberg’s latest gold chain…

pic.twitter.com/yLpwOYgp0Z — Emily Chang (@emilychangtv) July 25, 2024

He further argued that masculinity can be a positive force, even as he added that he wants women to succeed. The interview came as Meta formally ended its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, likely in part because of pressure from the incoming Trump administration. This change, when combined with his decision to end Facebook's fact-checking program and allow more derogatory speech on the platform, makes it clear where he's headed politically.